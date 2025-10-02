AFRICA
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Youth activists are demanding reforms in health, education, and anti-corruption measures across Morocco.
Security forces detain a man to prevent a protest demanding education and health reforms in Rabat, Morocco, September 29, 2025. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Two people were killed when officers opened fire on a group of people attempting to "storm" a police station in Morocco on Wednesday, state media said, as protests roil the North African nation.

Demonstrations have convulsed Morocco for several days, urged on by young people who organised on the Discord web platform, and whose identity remains unknown.

Morocco's interior ministry said on Wednesday that more than 400 people had been arrested and nearly 300 injured during the rallies, which are demanding reforms to the public health and education sectors.

A group of people tried later that evening to "storm" a police station in Lqliaa, near the coastal city of Agadir, the government-owned MAP news agency reported, citing local officials.

Officers "were forced to use their service weapons, in legitimate self-defence, to repel (the) attack", which aimed to "seize ammunition, equipment and service weapons", MAP quoted the unnamed officials as saying.

The officials said police beat back an initial attack, but the group came at them again, wielding "bladed weapons", MAP reported.

"During this attempt, two people died from gunshot wounds, while others were injured during their participation in the attack", the officials said.

A judicial investigation into the incident had been opened, MAP reported.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Wednesday in several Moroccan cities, including Casablanca, Tangier and Tetouan.

The rallies were taking place with official authorisation for the first time since their initial outbreak on Saturday.

Demonstrators called for "the fall of corruption" as well as "freedom, dignity and social justice", and some called for Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to step down.

Many, but not all, of the protests have been peaceful.

An AFP journalist in Sale, a city near the capital Rabat, witnessed people wearing hoods setting fire to police cars and a bank branch.

