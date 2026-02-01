Iran’s foreign minister has said that meaningful nuclear negotiations with the US are still possible if trust can be restored, while warning that any military confrontation would engulf the wider region.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Abbas Araghchi said he is not concerned about war but about miscalculations driven by misinformation and outside efforts to push Washington into conflict.

Araghchi said Iran has lost trust in the US as a negotiating partner but that regional countries are acting as intermediaries to pass messages and help rebuild confidence.

"Unfortunately, we have lost our trust in the United States as a negotiating partner," he said. "We need to overcome this mistrust."

Aragchi described the current exchanges as “fruitful” and said they could prepare the ground for substantive talks.

He stressed that the focus should be on the “substance” rather than the format of negotiations, downplaying whether contacts are direct or indirect.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s stated goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Araghchi said Tehran agrees with that objective.

"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said," he said. "To come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there are no nuclear weapons."

"Of course, in return, we expect sanction lifting," he added.