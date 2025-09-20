Mohammed Dwedar, the only athlete representing Palestine at the 20th World Athletics Championships in Japan, said Saturday he was running not just for himself but for his country.

“I ran in a race I cannot lose. How can I lose when I started with nothing?” Dwedar told Anadolu after competing in the men’s 800-metre heats in Tokyo. “When I run, I feel like I am doing something for this flag.”

Pride and struggle

Dwedar, who also competed at the Olympics, described the honour of carrying Palestine’s name on the world stage.

“I am very happy to represent Palestine at the World Athletics Championships. I have very mixed emotions. You know what has been going on in my country. I have gone through a very difficult preparation process,” he said.

“I am very proud to compete for a country like Palestine at the World Athletics Championships. This will be a lifetime honour for me. I am the only athlete from Palestine participating in the championships because, as you know, we do not have any racetracks to train on,” he added.

He said the atmosphere in Tokyo and support from fellow athletes lifted his spirits: “The athletes I competed with in Tokyo were my friends, and very helpful and supportive to me.”

Life shaped by running

Dwedar recalled that his sister first inspired him to run: “She was a runner too. When I went to watch my sister’s team, they said, ‘You can run too,’ and I love running. Running has been an important part of my life. I have never stopped running since then.”