ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Trump team proposes Iran talks this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire
Citing four sources briefed on the issue, the Axios news site says the objective would be to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and an end to the Israel-Iran conflict.
Illustration shows Iran and US flags, atom symbol and words "Nuclear programme. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

The United States is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between its envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Axios news site reported on Monday.

US President Donald Trump left for Washington, DC on Monday, ending his participation in the G7 summit in Canada due to tensions in the Middle East.

“I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated air strikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

SOURCE:AA
