The United States is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between its envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Axios news site reported on Monday.

US President Donald Trump left for Washington, DC on Monday, ending his participation in the G7 summit in Canada due to tensions in the Middle East.

“I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.