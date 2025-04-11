The head of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has said various initiatives and activities toward Syria demonstrate the rise of Turkish diplomacy.

“This is just an example of how Turkish diplomacy is growing year by year. Turkish diplomacy, through this kind of dialogue and others, bilaterally and multilaterally, has given many achievements, including not only regionally but also globally,” Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 .

Omuraliev noted it is especially visible in conflict zones across the world. “If you look at the current situation in Syria and other neighboring countries, including in Russia-Ukraine and others, many initiatives and activities are showing how Turkish diplomacy is really developing,” he said.

Noting a special panel session was hosted last year at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Omuraliev said the forum is important for developing the organisation's Vision 2040 and foreign relations.

‘We are a unique organisation’