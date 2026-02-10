Hundreds of homes have been flooded across the UK as record levels of rainfall continue to batter the country, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The Environment Agency has issued 101 flood warnings across England, alongside two in Scotland, with four additional alerts in place.

A further 178 flood alerts, indicating that flooding is possible, are active, including 169 in England, five in Wales, and four in Scotland.

The agency is urging the public to remain vigilant after at least 300 homes were flooded in England.

Meteorologists warn that the heavy rain is set to continue, with Britain facing daily downpours in 2026.