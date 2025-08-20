Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the outcomes of the recent Alaska summit as well as bilateral relations, particularly in the field of trade.

Erdogan emphasised that Ankara has closely followed developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace process and has made sincere efforts since the beginning of the war to contribute to a fair and lasting peace, says a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Türkiye continues to support approaches aimed at achieving a permanent settlement and an end to the Russia-Ukraine war with the participation of all parties.

Istanbul talks