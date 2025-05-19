North Korea may have received "technological assistance" from Russia to develop a new air-to-air missile following Pyongyang's test of the weapon last week, the South Korean military claimed on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw anti-aircraft combat and air raid exercises by an air force flight group last week, revealing what appeared to be a live-fire drill involving a new air-to-air missile launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet, according to Pyongyang's state media.

"We believe there is an association," Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted by Seoul-based Yonhap News as saying.

He was responding to a question about whether North Korea received weapons and advanced technology from Russia in exchange for troop deployment.