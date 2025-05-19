WORLD
2 min read
N.Korea likely received Russia's support in developing air-to-air missile, claims S Korean military
Seoul says more research needed to determine extent and scope of Russia's potential technological assistance
N.Korea likely received Russia's support in developing air-to-air missile, claims S Korean military
North Korea's Kim inspects newly-unveiled medium range air-to-air missile / Reuters
May 19, 2025

North Korea may have received "technological assistance" from Russia to develop a new air-to-air missile following Pyongyang's test of the weapon last week, the South Korean military claimed on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw anti-aircraft combat and air raid exercises by an air force flight group last week, revealing what appeared to be a live-fire drill involving a new air-to-air missile launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet, according to Pyongyang's state media.

"We believe there is an association," Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted by Seoul-based Yonhap News as saying.

He was responding to a question about whether North Korea received weapons and advanced technology from Russia in exchange for troop deployment.

RECOMMENDED

However, more research is needed to determine the extent and scope of Russia's potential technological assistance, Lee added.

"There have been many cases in which the North attempted to deceive or exaggerate... issues in securing parts and materials have led to delays in deployment.

"We believe the weapons systems will also take considerable time (to be operational)," he said.

Pyongyang intends to develop its own air-to-air missile system, with defence officials hoping to finish a research project on a short-range air-to-air missile system by 2032 and deploy it by 2035, according to Yonhap News.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark