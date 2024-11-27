Russia is actively deploying at least six Tu-160 bombers that Ukraine handed over in 1999 as partial payment for gas debt, an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has revealed.

The investigation, conducted by RFE/RL's Schemes project and released on November 26, uncovered that the supersonic bombers are being used in missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The planes were identified by cross-referencing their old serial numbers with archival records and aviation registries, The Kyiv Independent reported.

In 1999, Ukraine transferred eight Tu-160 bombers, three Tu-95MS bombers and 575 Kh-55 cruise missiles to Russia as part of a deal to write off $275 million in gas debt — which was only 10 percent of the assets' estimated value.

The weapons, originally produced during the Soviet era, were designed for carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads.

Tu-160 bombers