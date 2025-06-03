Chinese auto dealers on Tuesday called on automakers to stop offloading too many cars on dealerships, as intense price wars are pressuring their cash flow, driving down their profitability and forcing some to shut.

The proposal came on the heels of an official call over the weekend for the auto industry to halt bruising price wars.

Conditions facing car dealers have become "even more severe" amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter, according to a statement from the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce.

Automakers should set reasonable annual production and sales targets and should not transfer inventory to dealers and force them to stockpile cars, the chamber proposed on Tuesday.