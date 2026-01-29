WORLD
2 min read
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
Youth suicide in Japan is driven by multiple, overlapping factors that continue to place severe psychological strain on children and adolescents.
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
In 2025, some 352 senior high school students died by suicide, followed by 170 junior high school students and 10 elementary school pupils. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

Japan has witnessed a record high number of child suicides in 2025 for the second consecutive year.

Preliminary government data showed that the number of children in Japan who died by suicide in 2025 rose to 532 three more than a year earlier, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

The highest figure since records became available in 1980 came despite an overall reduction in suicides across the country, with the number of people taking their own lives declining to 19,097, falling below 20,000 for the first time.

The number of suicides among children has remained above 500 annually since the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2025, some 352 senior high school students died by suicide, followed by 170 junior high school students and 10 elementary school pupils.

By gender, they included 277 females and 255 males, with school, health, and family-related issues cited as key factors behind child suicides.

The number of suicides per 100,000 people stood at 15.4, down by 1.0 from the previous year.

RECOMMENDED

Pressures on youth

According to a report by the Japan NPO Center, a national body supporting Japan’s nonprofit and civil society sector, youth suicide in Japan is driven by multiple, overlapping factors that continue to place severe psychological strain on children and adolescents.

The report states that the long-standing societal pressures linked to academic achievement and uncertainty about future prospects weigh heavily on young people, while bullying and social isolation further increase emotional distress.

Broader shifts in social life — including intensive use of digital media and online environments — have exacerbated feelings of loneliness and anxiety among adolescents, the report said.

Mental health stigma and limited help-seeking behaviour remain critical barriers, preventing many struggling young people from accessing timely support, it added.

RelatedTRT World - Japan suicides at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'