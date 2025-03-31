WORLD
Myanmar declares national mourning for 7 days over deadly earthquake
Death toll from earthquake exceeds 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured.
View of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 31, 2025

Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half-staff as part of the mourning, according to the state-run MRTV.

The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and over 300 missing.

Meanwhile, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta ruler, held a phone talk with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. Both sides discussed the impact of the earthquake and rescue and relief efforts.

Russia, India, China, Thailand, the UN, UAE and others have sent specialist search and rescue teams alongside humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:AA
