Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to non-interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs as he arrived in Beirut on an official visit.

"In the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we prioritise neighbouring countries and friends in the region," Araghchi told reporters upon arrival on Tuesday at Rafik Hariri International Airport.

"Our relations with Lebanon are historical, deeply rooted, and have always been friendly based on mutual respect," he added.

The top diplomat underlined Iran’s continued support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"A friendly country supports its friends in Lebanon, but this doesn't mean interference in Lebanon's internal affairs. And, no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of any state in this region," Araghchi said.

Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as Lebanese efforts to end the Israeli occupation, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

'Good relations'

He said the Iranian support for Lebanon “comes within the framework of the good relations between the two countries and the principle of non-interference in internal politics.”

Aoun, for his part, said Lebanon looks forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Iran.