POLITICS
2 min read
Iran vows non-interference in Lebanon's internal affairs
Lebanon's president says his country looks forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Iran.
Iran vows non-interference in Lebanon's internal affairs
Iranian FM Araghchi. centre, meets Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam in Beirut, June 3, 2025. / AP
June 3, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to non-interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs as he arrived in Beirut on an official visit.

"In the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we prioritise neighbouring countries and friends in the region," Araghchi told reporters upon arrival on Tuesday at Rafik Hariri International Airport.

"Our relations with Lebanon are historical, deeply rooted, and have always been friendly based on mutual respect," he added.

The top diplomat underlined Iran’s continued support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"A friendly country supports its friends in Lebanon, but this doesn't mean interference in Lebanon's internal affairs. And, no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of any state in this region," Araghchi said.

Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as Lebanese efforts to end the Israeli occupation, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

'Good relations'

He said the Iranian support for Lebanon “comes within the framework of the good relations between the two countries and the principle of non-interference in internal politics.”

Aoun, for his part, said Lebanon looks forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Iran.

RECOMMENDED

“Dialogue is the gateway to resolving all contentious issues between countries,” he said. “Dialogue should be based on rejecting violence and escalation.”

Aoun said rebuilding Lebanon after the Israeli war is a top priority, “in cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries per applicable laws."

Araghchi also met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Lebanese minister’s office.

Raggi called the discussions “frank and direct,” saying Lebanon continues diplomatic efforts “to liberate Israeli-occupied territories, halt the ongoing Israeli violations, and reassert full state authority nationwide, including the exclusive control of arms by the state."

He also stressed that Beirut counts on Iran's commitment to "Lebanon's security, stability, and civil peace.”

The Iranian minister is set to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during his trip to Lebanon.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied

Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law