Netflix bows out, Paramount poised to take over Warner Bros.
Latest development means Paramount has moved much closer to taking over CNN and the rest of assets owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
10 hours ago

Netflix has said it would not raise its takeover offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, effectively ceding the media giant to a rival bid from Paramount Skydance after deciding the deal was no longer financially attractive.

The streaming giant's co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said on Thursday they were "declining to match" Paramount Skydance's latest offer after Warner Bros. Discovery's board declared it a "Superior Proposal" under the terms of its existing merger agreement with Netflix.

The development will likely see the storied Hollywood studio and a group of TV properties that includes CNN fall into the hands of Paramount, reshaping US media.

Without a Netflix counteroffer, the Warner Bros. Discovery board is now free to terminate its agreement with the streaming giant and proceed with Paramount.

The sweetened offer, made on Monday, was the latest instalment of a bidding war that has drawn White House attention, with President Donald Trump insisting he had a say in the outcome.

The revised Paramount offer included a purchase price of $31.00 per share in cash, a one-dollar increase from its earlier bid, which valued the company at around $108 billion.

Paramount has also offered a $7 billion regulatory termination fee should the deal fail to close on regulatory grounds, and agreed to cover the $2.8 billion breakup fee Warner Bros. Discovery would owe Netflix if it walked away from their agreement.

Oracle funds support

Crucially, the proposal also includes a commitment from Oracle founder Larry Ellison to contribute additional funding if needed to support solvency requirements from Paramount's lending banks.

Ellison is the father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, a Hollywood producer, and largely financed his son's takeover of Paramount and his subsequent bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Larry Ellison is also a longtime ally of President Trump, and both Paramount and Netflix have sought to curry favour with the White House.

Creating headwinds for Netflix, Republican lawmakers came out against the company during the deal process, accusing it of promoting pro-trans content on its platform, something co-CEO Ted Sarandos strenuously denied.

Just hours before withdrawing from the bidding war, Sarandos was filmed entering the White House on Thursday for talks with officials, though not the president, according to CNBC.

A victory by Paramount would see CNN, often the target of Trump's threats and criticism, pass to Ellison family control, amid criticism that their takeover of Paramount-owned CBS brought personnel changes more to the White House's liking.

SOURCE:AFP
