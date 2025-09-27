TÜRKİYE
2 min read
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy calls the brooch, dated to the Early Bronze Age, “one of the most important finds of the past century.”
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
4,500-year-old golden brooch, rare jade unearthed at ancient Troy in Türkiye / AA
September 27, 2025

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Türkiye have unearthed a 4,500-year-old golden brooch and a rare jade stone, the country’s culture minister has said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery on social media on Saturday, calling the brooch, dated to the Early Bronze Age, “one of the most important finds of the past century.”

He said it is one of only three known examples worldwide and the best preserved.

The items will be displayed at the Troy Museum in Canakkale

RECOMMENDED

The artefacts uncovered in the Troy II settlement layers date back to approximately 2,500 BC. The ministry said the discovery also helps resolve long-standing debates about the beginning of the Troy II period.

Ersoy observed that the jade stone was regarded as a luxury item about 4,500 years ago. Both pieces, along with a bronze pin discovered in the same layer, will be displayed at the Troy Museum in Canakkale.

For over 160 years, archaeologists have been studying the ancient city of Troy, which was immortalised in Homer's epic poems The Iliad and The Odyssey. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1998 and is regarded as one of the world's most important archaeological sites, shedding light on early Anatolian urbanisation and trade.

The ministry said the discoveries will “shed light on history in the very land where it was lived,” in line with its principle of displaying artefacts where they are found.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report