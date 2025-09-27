Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Türkiye have unearthed a 4,500-year-old golden brooch and a rare jade stone, the country’s culture minister has said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery on social media on Saturday, calling the brooch, dated to the Early Bronze Age, “one of the most important finds of the past century.”

He said it is one of only three known examples worldwide and the best preserved.

The items will be displayed at the Troy Museum in Canakkale