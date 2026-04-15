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ICE deported over 442,000 people from US in fiscal year 2025: report
New federal data shows a sharp year-on-year jump in removals, even as the administration's long-promised mass deportation goal remains out of reach and spending plans shift.
ICE deported over 442,000 people from US in fiscal year 2025: report
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand near TSA security lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, March 30 2026, in Houston. / AP
8 hours ago

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 442,637 people between October 2024 and September 2025, according to new data reported by Axios on Tuesday.

The figure represents an increase of roughly 171,000 compared with the previous fiscal year, but still falls far short of President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to remove up to one million people annually.

The data marks the first official deportation breakdown released under the Trump administration and was included in a congressional budget justification document. It shows enforcement activity rising significantly, even as policy ambitions remain unmet.

Of those removed, nearly 167,000 individuals had criminal records — about 38 percent of the total — as the administration’s says it is targeting what it calls the “worst of the worst.”

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‘Self-deportation’ claims unclear

The US Department of Homeland Security has previously claimed more than 2 million “self-deportations,” referring to voluntary departures, but the report noted that these figures are not included in official statistical updates, which have not been refreshed since November 2024.

At the same time, ICE is planning to aim for 1 million deportations next year, even as internal budget proposals show reduced spending on detention, transportation, and overtime costs.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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