US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 442,637 people between October 2024 and September 2025, according to new data reported by Axios on Tuesday.

The figure represents an increase of roughly 171,000 compared with the previous fiscal year, but still falls far short of President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to remove up to one million people annually.

The data marks the first official deportation breakdown released under the Trump administration and was included in a congressional budget justification document. It shows enforcement activity rising significantly, even as policy ambitions remain unmet.

Of those removed, nearly 167,000 individuals had criminal records — about 38 percent of the total — as the administration’s says it is targeting what it calls the “worst of the worst.”