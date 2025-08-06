WORLD
Zelenskyy, Trump speak after Putin-Witkoff meeting
Zelenskyy said he spoke with Trump, and European leaders had joined the call with the US president.
Zelenskyy and Trump speak by phone / AP
August 6, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed with Donald Trump a visit by the US president's special envoy to Moscow and that he had reiterated Ukraine's support for a just peace and its continued determination to defend itself.

"Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started," Zelenskyy said on X, adding that European leaders had joined the call with Trump.

Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Meanwhile, both the Kremlin and Washington described the meeting as productive.

Trump said US special envoy Witkoff had 'highly productive meeting' with Putin in Russia, adding: 'Great progress was made!'

"Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come."

Minutes later, a senior US official said that "secondary sanctions" were still expected to be implemented on Friday.

Zelenskyy also said it seemed Russia was more inclined to a ceasefire following US special envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow.

"It seems that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire. The pressure on them works. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details – neither us nor the US," he said in the nightly address.

SOURCE:REUTERS, AFP
