Salah breaks new record after winning PFA Player of the Year Award for 3rd time
Salah becomes the first player to win the award three times, after winning it in 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons.
Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has broken numerous records, something many thought was impossible, given his failed run at Chelsea. / AP
August 19, 2025

Mohamed Salah has become the first player to win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's player of the year for a third time after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to propel the Reds to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four games to spare last season.

Salah also scooped the award in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons.

The 33-year-old picked up the Football Writers' Association and Premier League player of the year awards in recent months.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers won the young player of the year award the year following a breakthrough campaign that saw the attacking midfielder make his senior international debut for England.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League team of the year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Record after record

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has broken numerous records, something many thought was impossible, given his failed run at Chelsea a few years prior.

In his first season, he broke the record for the most goals scored per season with 32 goals in the Premier League, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Luiz Suarez' record of 31 goals.

Days before he won the PFA, Salah also broke another record by scoring in the opening match in the Premier League, becoming the first ever to score in 10 consecutive opening Premier League matches.

He scored 58 goals for Egypt, only second to Egypt's former captain Hossam Hassan with 68 goals.

Salah, dubbed the Egyptian King by Liverpool fans, signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April, ending months of speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

