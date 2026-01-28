​In an open square in the city of Al-Qutayfah, in rural Damascus, children sit on brightly coloured chairs arranged in circles. Their wide eyes follow a man reciting a short story, his voice echoing from inside an unconventional bus parked nearby. Laughter ripples through the crowd, briefly transforming the landscape.



There is no roar of warplanes here, no smell of gunpowder. Instead, for a few hours at least, there is a sanctuary of joy and imagination, and it’s delivered on wheels.



This scene captures the essence of the Cultural Bus initiative launched by the Syrian Ministry of Culture in August 2025. The project currently consists of two mobile buses, each equipped with approximately 1,200 books. Together, the buses function as travelling libraries, bringing books, art, and creative engagement to remote villages and marginalised rural areas long deprived of basic cultural rights.



The ethos behind the Cultural Bus is deceptively simple: culture should not be a privilege reserved for major cities.

​Mohammed Murad, director of the project, explains that the bus carries a diverse collection of books, novels, and short stories for both children and adults. “On board, an elite group of volunteer writers, poets, and artists join the bus,” he says. “They help revive local intellectual life through activities that combine entertainment with education."

The broader aim, Murad adds, is to democratise knowledge. By visiting communities regularly, the project hopes to make reading a habit rather than a rarity – an “ordinary social practice, rather than an inaccessible luxury.”

Programming aboard the bus is varied. There are interactive reading sessions, traditional Hakawato stories, art and writing workshops, educational competitions, colouring activities, and even light physical exercises. All designed to create an environment where children can freely explore their talents.

Early field evaluations by the ministry indicate that the model is both effective and adaptable, with the potential for expansion across various governorates.



In recent months, the Cultural Bus has visited the governorates of Quneitra, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia, and Tartous, reaching communities that have long lacked access to cultural and educational resources. The initiative has also built partnerships with local volunteer teams, schools, and community organisations, strengthening its grassroots reach.

​Murad says the project is driven by an urgent cultural imperative. Years of conflict under the Assad regime, he argues, fractured Syria’s cultural identity, demolished schools , and deprived children of their right to an education.



The Cultural Bus seeks to counter that erosion by reconnecting children with Syria’s rich heritage. It’s a chance for them to learn more about their country’s historical sites, and even traditional crafts like glass blowing or soap making, operating under the motto: "Culture… Awareness… Reconstruction."

Support for the project has been widespread. Publishing houses and libraries regularly donate books, while logistical and organisational backing has helped ensure the bus’s continuity.