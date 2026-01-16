Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have prepared a draft defence agreement after nearly a year of talks, Pakistan’s minister for defence production has said, signalling a possible move towards deeper regional security cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan verified discussions occurred, but emphasised that no accord has been inked to date.

Pakistani minister Raza Hayat Harraj told Reuters news agency on Thursday that the proposed trilateral arrangement was separate from a bilateral defence accord announced between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year.

Harraj said a final consensus among all three countries would be required before the agreement could be concluded.

"The Pakistan–Saudi Arabia–Türkiye trilateral agreement is something that is already in the pipeline," Harraj said.

"The draft agreement is already available with us. The draft agreement is already with Saudi Arabia. The draft agreement is already available with Türkiye. And all three countries are deliberating. And this agreement has been there for the last 10 months," he added.

Harraj said the discussions reflected a shared interest among the three regional powers in strengthening defence cooperation amid wider instability.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan recently inked the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that " any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both."

Fidan says consultations are ongoing