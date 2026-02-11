Federal prosecutors have failed to bring charges against six Democratic lawmakers who urged service members to refuse illegal orders, outraging President Donald Trump, who had called for jail time, US media reported.

A federal grand jury composed of local citizens in Washington on Tuesday denied the Justice Department's attempts to indict the lawmakers who posted a short video urging conscientious service, sources told the New York Times and the Washington Post.

In the video posted to social media in November, the members of Congress called on the military to "refuse illegal orders."

It featured Arizona's Mark Kelly, Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

Lawmakers defend video

In a statement posted to her Instagram account Tuesday night, Slotkin reiterated that the 90-second video "simply quoted the law," adding: "Hopefully, this ends this politicised investigation for good."

"I will not be intimidated for a single second by the Trump Administration or Justice Department lawyers who tried and failed to indict me today," Deluzio said in his own statement posted to X.

"American citizens on a grand jury refused to go along with this attempt to charge me with a crime for stating the law in a way Trump and his enablers didn't like," he said.

The Post noted that it is "exceedingly rare" for federal prosecutors to strike out in a grand jury proceeding because they "only need to convince a majority of grand jurors that there is probable cause that a crime was committed — a relatively low threshold."

The six Democrats — all of whom served in the military or the nation's spy agencies — never specified which orders to refuse, but Trump has leaned heavily on the use of the military in his second term, both domestically and abroad.