The German insurance firm Allianz Trade announced Tuesday that it expects insolvencies in Germany to climb 11 percent year-on-year in 2025 due to tariff uncertainty and a bleak economic outlook.

The figure was revised up from the previous forecast in March 2025 of a 10 percent increase in the cases.

The total number of insolvencies in Germany is expected to rise to 24,400 this year, according to a statement by Allianz Trade.

A further increase of 3 percent is expected next year, reaching 25,050 cases.

"However, it is not just the overall figures that are currently causing concern, but also the persistently high number of large-scale insolvencies, which are causing particularly significant damage to the companies affected," it said.

In the first quarter, the total number of large insolvencies globally rose to 122, more than one large bankruptcy per day and a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.

"Western Europe was once again at the epicentre of large insolvencies, with an increase of 16 percent to 74 cases (Q1 2024: 64 cases). This corresponds to 61 percent of all large insolvencies worldwide in the first quarter," the statement noted.