Leading Turkish firms are developing life-saving drones to facilitate rescue operations in natural disasters amid the rising prevalence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in rescuing people in challenging conditions.

A man was recently airlifted to safety by a drone after flooding left him stranded in the middle of Vietnam's Srepok River in Cu Jut district. When traditional rescue methods failed due to floodwaters and difficult terrain conditions, a drone that was otherwise used for agricultural activities became the disaster victim’s lifeline.

With a carrying capacity of 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds), the drone transported the man to an accessible location, and rescue teams safely pulled him out of the water.

Turkish defence firms’ high-capacity cargo drones stand out with similar features to make them suitable in rescue operations.

Leading firms like Zyrone Dynamics, Titra Technology and DASAL produce offerings that can be used in challenging disaster conditions.

Zyrone Dynamics’ ZD360 cargo UAV is a next-generation high-capacity solution which can perform tasks in a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) radius with a payload of 60 kilogrammes (132 pounds). It can handle a carrying capacity of 100 kilogrammes within a 1-kilometre (0.62-mile) radius.

The drone’s compact size, around one-fourth of similar systems, allows for it to be taken anywhere by vehicle and to be rapidly deployed.

Titra Technology’s Alpin is Türkiye’s first unmanned helicopter. The craft features a payload capacity of up to 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds), including fuel.