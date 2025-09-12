WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli attacks threaten any country seeking peace — Qatar PM
Sheikh Mohammed tells UN Security Council that attack on Doha was aimed at derailing Gaza truce talks and undermining mediation efforts.
Israeli attacks threaten any country seeking peace — Qatar PM
Emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN headquarters in New York / Reuters
September 12, 2025

Israeli attacks target not only Qatar but any nation working to achieve peace, Qatar's prime minister told the UN Security Council, denouncing this week's strike on Doha as a blatant attempt to derail Gaza truce talks.

"The continuation of such attacks does not only target Qatar. It is a clear threat to target any country that is working on achieving peace, and that undermines the trust in the United Nations," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said.

"The attack is a violation of the sovereignty of a state member of the United Nations. This attack is far away from the civilised behaviour of states that believe in peace," he added, referring to Israel’s strike on Hamas negotiators in Doha earlier this week.

The assault, which killed five members of the Hamas resistance group and a Qatari security officer, came as the group was discussing a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

Sheikh Mohammed said the strike made clear Israel was "trying to rearrange the region by force" while relying on "fundamentalist ideas" to justify its actions.

"How can we host Israeli representatives when they have committed this attack? Have you heard of any state attacking a mediator this way?" he asked.

RelatedTRT World - UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel

Anchored in mediation

The Qatari leader stressed that Doha remains committed to mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes, but warned that it will not tolerate threats to its security.

RECOMMENDED

He accused Israel’s leadership of being "bloodthirsty extremists" who "believe they enjoy impunity" while carrying out a genocide in Gaza and destabilising the wider region.

Peace, he said, requires an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, humanitarian access to Gaza and a two-state solution.

At the same meeting, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi described Israel as "a rogue government soaked in the blood of innocent people" that systematically violates sovereignty and international law while imposing famine on Gaza.

He called on the international community to act "immediately and effectively" to stop Israel’s "arrogance" and protect the region from its "disastrous actions."

Doha has hosted Hamas's political office since 2012 at the request of Washington and Tel Aviv, and has led mediation with Egypt in repeated ceasefire attempts.

The Israeli strike has cast doubt on those efforts, but Qatar has vowed to continue.

RelatedTRT Global - September 12 / Gaza blog

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone