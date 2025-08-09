The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Arab League Ministerial Committee have issued a joint condemnation of Israel's plan to take complete control of Gaza.
A written statement on Saturday, issued by the OIC, GCC, and Arab League Ministerial Committee (Gaza Contact Group), categorically rejected Israel's plan for full military occupation of Gaza as “against international law, a serious escalation, and a continuation of the occupation.”
The statement was supported by several Arab and Muslim countries, including the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Yemen.
The statement stressed that the occupation decision constitutes a violation of international law and an attempt to legitimise illegal occupation, adding that it is inconsistent with relevant international legitimacy decisions.
The statement noted that Israel's ongoing “massacres, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism” in Gaza and the Palestinian territories continue, warning that these violations could constitute crimes against humanity.
‘An immediate halt’
It also stated that these policies eliminate opportunities for peace and undermine regional and international efforts.
The statement called for “an immediate halt to Israel's attacks on Gaza and serious violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem”, while demanding that humanitarian aid be allowed into Gaza unconditionally and immediately.
The statement also supported the ceasefire and prisoner exchange initiatives led by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, emphasising that these are important steps toward alleviating the humanitarian crisis.
Urgent implementation of a planned Arab-Islamic partnership for the reconstruction of Gaza and active participation in a reconstruction conference to be held in Cairo were emphasised in the statement, noting that forced displacement of the Palestinian people was rejected.
The joint statement held Israel fully responsible for the crimes against humanity it committed in Gaza and called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council, in particular, to fulfil their legal and humanitarian obligations on this.