Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar has said Thailand and Cambodia need some time to pull back their troops from the border as part of a ceasefire, state news agency Bernama reported, as cross-border fighting continued for a second day.

“Yesterday, I had a phone conversation with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, because of Malaysia’s position and their respect for us," said Anwar on Friday.

He added that both countries needed “some time” to organise a troop withdrawal as part of a proposed ceasefire.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has blamed Cambodia for initiating the latest armed conflict by using "military force first," while imposing martial law in border provinces.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, meanwhile, said he made it clear to Anwar that Cambodia agreed with his proposal for a ceasefire, but Thailand reversed its initial support for the truce.

"Thai side had agreed to his proposal for a ceasefire, setting midnight on 24 July 2025 as the time for both sides to cease the fighting," Hun Manet said on Facebook.