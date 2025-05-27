Elon Musk has postponed an expected update on SpaceX's plan to launch missions to Mars, saying it will take place after a Starship test flight scheduled for later in the day. He did not give a reason.

Musk, the world's richest person and a key supporter of US President Donald Trump, has indicated he will be spending less time in government and on political campaigns in the future in order to focus on his business empire.

He had been scheduled to speak on Tuesday at 1700 GMT from SpaceX's Starbase rocket facility in Texas. But Musk said on social media platform X that his talk was "postponed until after the Starship Flight 9 launch tonight," without elaborating.

Starship is scheduled to launch its ninth test flight on Tuesday at 2330 GMT. It will be the rocket's first launch attempt after its last two launches exploded early in flight.

In his talk, Musk is expected to offer ambitious new timelines and road maps for sending SpaceX's Starship rocket system to Mars.



The Red Planet, tens of millions of miles away from Earth, has been a long-sought but challenging destination for SpaceX, as well as US government astronauts in recent years.

SpaceX has posted a placeholder for its livestream of the talk on platform X titled "The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary."

SpaceX's Mars roadmap