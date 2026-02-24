Britain's government on Tuesday committed to releasing documents on ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's past role as a trade envoy, after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal widened with the arrest of a veteran UK politician.

The fallout from the publication last month by US authorities of millions of files related to late sex offender Epstein is reverberating around the British monarchy and political circles.

It has piled pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government to release documents on Andrew and former minister Peter Mandelson, who are both now the subject of high-profile police investigations.

Minister Chris Bryant told Parliament that the government would release vetting documents on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment as trade envoy, a post he held from 2001 to 2011.

It came after the third-largest party, the Liberal Democrats, deployed a little-used parliamentary mechanism intended to force ministers to disclose files, which stem from when Tony Blair was Labour prime minister 26 years ago.

Bryant said publishing the documents was "the least we owe the victims" of Epstein, adding that Andrew was "a rude, arrogant and entitled man".

He cautioned, however, that the government would have to be guided by police as to what documents can be released so as not to jeopardise their investigation.

Related TRT World - Beyond Prince Andrew: What the Epstein files reveal about elite power networks

'Stain on country'

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles last year, is being probed by police over allegations that he shared sensitive documents with Epstein during his time as envoy.

The former prince was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and his brother King Charles III has said the "law must take its course".

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said Andrew's association with Epstein, and that of Mandelson, who was bailed in the early hours of Tuesday, were a "stain on our country".

"We must begin to clean away that stain with the disinfectant of transparency," he said.

The party's motion, known as a "humble address", passed without a vote due to the government's support.

Bryant said he wanted to "manage people's expectations" about how quickly the papers can be released, due to the age and quantity of the material, as well as the police probe.

Mountbatten-Windsor, long embroiled in scandals over his friendship with Epstein, has denied any wrongdoing.