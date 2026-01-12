WORLD
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
The US president says the board will include leaders from what he calls "most important nations".
Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in Gaza since October 2023. / AP
January 12, 2026

US President Donald Trump said a proposed "Board of Peace for Gaza" is in the process of being formed and will consist of leaders from "the world's most important nations".

"The Board of Peace is being formed," Trump told the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

"Essentially, it's the most important leaders of the most important nations ... You take the most important leaders and nations, that's who the Board of Peace is going to be."

Trump added that there is strong international interest in participating in the initiative, saying: "Everybody wants to be on it."

The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee the reconstruction process in Gaza.

Countries expected to join the board include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, and former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov could act as the Board of Peace's representative on the ground.

Despite reported plans to unveil the panel this week, Trump did not give a timeline.

His administration has repeatedly delayed the announcement after initially planning to introduce the Board of Peace last month.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
