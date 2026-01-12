US President Donald Trump said a proposed "Board of Peace for Gaza" is in the process of being formed and will consist of leaders from "the world's most important nations".

"The Board of Peace is being formed," Trump told the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

"Essentially, it's the most important leaders of the most important nations ... You take the most important leaders and nations, that's who the Board of Peace is going to be."

Trump added that there is strong international interest in participating in the initiative, saying: "Everybody wants to be on it."

The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee the reconstruction process in Gaza.