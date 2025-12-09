WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye tells UN Gaza is a 'wake-up call' for global genocide prevention
Ankara’s representative warns international community that grave atrocities persist, urges accountability for 'gross violations' witnessed in Gaza.
A massive smoke rises after Israeli forces demolish buildings in the Shujaiyya neighborhood inside the so-called yellow zone in northern Gaza City / AA
December 9, 2025

Türkiye’s counsellor at the UN, Gulsah Cumurcu Kader, has warned that the international community is witnessing "grave atrocities that may amount to genocide," saying the situation in Gaza should serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for prevention.

"While the pledge of ‘never again’ made after the Holocaust remains embedded in our collective conscience, the international community today continues to witness grave atrocities that may amount to genocide," she said at a high-level UN meeting marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of Genocide.

She said Gaza "has served as a sombre reminder and a wake-up call," stressing the need to ensure that "the tragic lessons of the past guide our efforts."

Kader also underlined that international law must guide all action, noting that the 1948 Genocide Convention "clearly defines the narrow legal term of genocide" and that "a competent court must ascertain that this crime has been committed."

She urged states to avoid using the term for political purposes, warning that the world is witnessing a rise in "racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, discrimination and mere intolerance towards the other."

"There should be no impunity for the gross violations of international law such as the ones we witnessed in Gaza," she said, adding that accountability is key to prevention.

Kader also highlighted the importance of "early warning signals" and stressed that stronger coordination within the UN system is essential to fulfil the promise of "never again."

