At least 18 people have died after an explosion ripped through an illegal coal mine in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, officials said.

"During the course of the rescue operation, a total of 18 dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion," local police said in a statement on Thursday.

Eight other people were injured, said Manish Kumar, top official in the East Jaintia Hills district, where the explosion happened.

The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped.

Rescuers were digging through the rubble at the site to find out if more miners were trapped inside, but the operations halted at sundown.

Kumar said it was an "illegal rat-hole mine" and that authorities were awaiting personnel from state and federal disaster management agencies to resume the search on Friday morning.

Rat-hole mines are deep vertical shafts dug mostly into hillsides that branch out into narrow tunnels to reach and retrieve coal and other minerals.

A federal environment court banned rat-hole mining in Meghalaya in 2014 after local communities complained it was polluting water sources and putting lives at risk.

But it's still widely practised across the state, especially in the East Jaintia Hills.