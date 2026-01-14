United States President Donald Trump, who promised to bring peace to the world, has threatened Iran that the US will take “very strong action” against it if it executes protesters, pushing the entire region to a dangerous tipping point.

Such rhetoric has raised concerns about Iran's possible response.

The Shia-led state, supported by various allies from Lebanon’s Hezbollah to Yemen’s Houthis and Iraqi Shia groups, can mobilise its proxies to counteract increasing threats from the Israel-US alliance, potentially transforming the entire region into battlegrounds, experts state.

The turbulence can also disrupt oil shipments across the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway in the Gulf region that separates Iran from its Arab neighbours and accounts for about a fifth of the world’s oil shipments.

In a recent statement, Iran’s 87-year-old Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, responded to Trump’s threat by asserting that any action against Tehran will result in an American downfall in the region.

Mohammed Eslami, a political scientist at the European University Institute, does not view US involvement in the protests as decisive enough to reshape the regional order, but he believes that the real destabilising factor would be a renewed US and/or Israeli military strikes on Tehran.

“Such an escalation would likely reactivate Hezbollah and the Houthis, re-opening multi-front pressure on Israel. This would almost certainly affect the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb Strait, increasing risks to maritime trade, insurance costs, and global energy supply chains,” Eslami tells TRT World.

As a result, the broader Middle East would face heightened instability, even if the core conflict remained geographically limited to Iran, according to the Iranian academic.

While a direct US military intervention could plausibly result in the assassination or physical removal of Ali Khamenei, it would not automatically lead to the collapse of the Shia cleric-led state, according to Eslami.

“The Iranian system is institutionally resilient, with multiple power centres capable of preserving regime continuity. Security institutions, ideological networks, and bureaucratic structures would likely survive leadership decapitation,” Eslami adds.

“A genuine regime collapse would require prolonged, nationwide protests that are organically aligned with sustained external pressure, something that is historically rare and, in my assessment, improbable in the Iranian case.”

Towards increased turbulence

Since the start of Iranian protests, which were sparked by a sudden collapse of the country’s currency last month, Trump has issued several threats against Tehran, urging demonstrators to take over state institutions and promising US “help is on its way”.

But this ‘help’, regardless of its “characteristic or the intensity”, will cause much more turmoil in an already unstable Middle East region, according to Luciano Zaccara, a Gulf-based political analyst on Iran.

“Depending on the Iranian capabilities and constraints, a retaliation to a US attack will happen without any doubt, as has happened every time Israel or the US attacked Iran,” Zaccara, who predicts an imminent US attack on Tehran, tells TRT World.

Other experts also sense widespread regional tension because any US intervention—whether political, media-based, through sanctions, or by supporting opposition groups— would be perceived by Tehran as indirect warfare, prompting Tehran to activate its allies across the Middle East.