French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed plans to work with other nations on a “peaceful operation” to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and questioned the purpose of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“We want to reopen the Hormuz Strait,” Macron told students at Yonsei University during a visit to South Korea on Friday.

He said France is working with other nations to plan a peaceful mission to escort tankers and carriers through the strategic waterway.

Macron added that the operation would rely on a “deconfliction mechanism with Iran” once a ceasefire or a more stable situation is established in the ongoing war.

He said the goal is to secure a ceasefire and comprehensive negotiations "to make sure that the international community has a full view and relevant monitoring of nuclear activities, ballistic activities and the regional proxies used by Iran."

I don't believe we will fix the situation just by bombings or military operations

‘Double standards’

Macron also denounced countries "with the highest responsibility" starting to jeopardise international order, pointing to the role the US once played in building international law.

"The day you start creating yourself double standards, what is your credibility to avoid war?" he said.