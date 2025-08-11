WORLD
2 min read
US designates group responsible for recent train hijacking in Pakistan as foreign terrorists
BLA was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation in 2019 following several terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
US designates group responsible for recent train hijacking in Pakistan as foreign terrorists
In March, the BLA blew up a railway track. / AP
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
August 11, 2025

The United States has designated the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, accusing them of carrying out multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

Recently, the BLA took responsibility for hijacking a Pakistani Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding over 300 train passengers hostage, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Monday.

BLA was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation in 2019 following several deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

"Today’s action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to countering terrorism. Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," said the State Department.

Terrorist designations by the State Department also mean that the BLA and anyone affiliated with it are subject to sanctions that deny them access to the US financial system.

In 2024, BLA claimed it had committed attacks near the airport in Karachi and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

BLA operates mostly in Pakistan’s Balochistan province but has carried out deadly attacks in Pakistan’s other provinces as well.

RECOMMENDED

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. But it is thinly populated, with just 15 million from a national population of 240 million.

The province is home to the Gwadar Port, built by China as part of a $65 billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment in Pakistan designed to expand Beijing's global reach and enhance economic cooperation with Islamabad.

Terrorist groups have also targeted and killed Chinese engineers in the past, besides killing several civilians and officials.

Islamabad accuses arch-rival India of funding and backing the BLA in a bid to stoke instability, as Pakistan seeks international investments in the region, a charge New Delhi denies.

Last week, Pakistan suspended cell phone data services for three weeks in the southwestern province of Balochistan in a bid to block communications among terrorists behind a surge in recent attacks

RelatedDozens freed, hundreds still held hostage on train seized by Balochistan Liberation Army - TRT Global

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'