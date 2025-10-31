US President Donald Trump has flatly rejected any resumption of trade negotiations with Canada, one week after interrupting talks amid a dispute over an anti-tariff advertisement.

"I really like him a lot," the president said of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as he addressed journalists aboard Air Force One.

"But what they did was wrong."

So "no," discussions will not resume, Trump said in response to a reporter's question, even though Carney "apologised for what they did with the commercial because it was a false commercial."

Trump reacted strongly to a Canadian anti-protectionist advertising campaign: after abruptly ending bilateral trade talks, he then imposed an additional 10 percent increase in tariffs on Canadian products.

The Republican nevertheless reiterated that he had a "good relationship" with Carney and that they had had a positive discussion on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.