The Middle East does not need another confrontation between the US and Iran, and Tehran needs to reach a nuclear deal with Washington, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said at a World Governments Summit panel in Dubai on Tuesday.

"I think that the region has gone through various calamitous confrontations. I don't think we need another one, but I would like to see direct Iranian-American negotiations leading to understandings that we don't have these issues every other day," he said.

Iran and the United States will resume nuclear talks on Friday in Türkiye, Iranian and US officials reportedly said on Monday.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will reportedly meet in Istanbul in an effort to revive diplomacy over a long-running dispute about Iran's nuclear programme and dispel fears of a new regional war, while a regional diplomat said representatives from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt would also participate.

The planned talks are taking place after Trump said last week that a massive "armada" was heading toward Iran while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately. He later said that Iran was “seriously talking” with the US.



The US president has threatened military action against Iran amid rising tensions following anti-government protests in Iran that began in late December following a collapse of the rial, soaring inflation and worsening living conditions.



Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

