United States President Donald Trump has set Sunday evening as the deadline for Hamas to accept his ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal, calling it the "last chance" for the Palestinian resistance group.

Trump said on Friday that Hamas must accept the deal by 6 pm Eastern Time (2200 GMT) on Sunday, saying that if it is not consented to by then, "all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas".

"As retribution for the October 7th (2023) attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas 'soldiers' have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and militarily trapped, just waiting for me to give the word, 'go,' for their lives to be quickly extinguished," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help," he added.

Trump did not specify which area "of potentially great future death" he was referring to, but Israel has been escalating its genocidal campaign in Gaza City in recent weeks.

The United Nations said on Thursday that more than 417,000 people have been displaced from northern Gaza since mid-August, warning of dire and unsafe conditions in the south, where civilians have been told to move by Israeli forces.