Washington, DC — Somewhere deep in a 2,000-acre wooded preserve, three pups move through the underbrush — low, silent, deliberate. Their coats are dense, thick. Their eyes flick yellow in the light. They are calm, almost unnervingly so. These are no ordinary wolves.

They are the first dire wolves the world has seen in 13,000 years.

Romulus. Remus. And Khaleesi — named after the Game of Thrones queen, a nod to myth and fantasy, now made flesh.

Biotech firm Colossal Biosciences has done what once belonged to fiction. It has brought back an Ice Age predator.

"We took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies," said Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal, a Dallas-based startup whose ambitions have included resurrecting the woolly mammoth.



"It was once said, 'any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.' Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation."

This isn't a gimmick. And it isn't Jurassic Park. What Colossal has done marks the first successful de-extinction of a species — or close to it — using ancient DNA and modern genomics.

The dire wolf, feared apex predator of the Pleistocene epoch, use to roam a broad geographical stretch from modern-day Venezuela to Canada.



US scientists have now revived the predator through a genetic process so complex it treads the line between science and sorcery.

Fantasy touched by genome

The pups are not 100 percent dire wolf. But with 20 specific edits to 14 genes, made in gray wolves — their closest living relative — the result is striking.

"Their coat is just absolutely amazing. It's super thick. They are super friendly because we've raised them," said Lamm.



"Matt (James), our chief animal officer, bottle-fed them when they were just young pups. But they're starting to come into their own, where they’re acting more and more like wolves."

And they're healthy. Born of surrogate domestic dogs. Fed by hand. Raised under surveillance. Living, breathing proof of the power of synthetic biology to reach into the ancient past — and pull something back.

Romulus and Remus were born last fall. Khaleesi followed in January 2025. Together, they roam the preserve, watched by drone and monitored for behaviour, health, instincts.

One of them — Remus — has appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

It's an eerie feeling. Like memory with muscle. Ghosts with weight.

The project was shaped not just by science, but by a convergence of conservation, culture, and Indigenous wisdom.

"We could do something that could bring awareness from pop culture to science," said Lamm, “and do something that the Indigenous people were really excited about. We kind of joke that we didn’t pursue the dire wolf — in a weird way, it pursued us."