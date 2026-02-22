Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday urged Donald Trump to treat all countries equally after the US leader imposed a 15 percent tariff on imports following an adverse Supreme Court ruling.

"I want to tell the US President Donald Trump that we don't want a new Cold War. We don't want interference in any other country, we want all countries to be treated equally," Lula told reporters in New Delhi.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court on Friday ruled six to three that a 1977 law Trump has relied on to slap sudden levies on individual countries, upending global trade, "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs".

Lula said he would not like to react to Supreme Court decisions of another country, but hoped that Brazil's relations with the United States "will go back to normalcy" soon.

The veteran leftist Brazilian leader is expected to travel to Washington next month for a meeting with Trump.

"I am convinced that Brazil-US relations will go back to normalcy after our conversation," Lula, 80, said, adding Brazil only wanted to "live in peace, generate jobs, and improve lives of our people".