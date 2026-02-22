WORLD
2 min read
Brazil's Lula calls for equality as Trump faces court tariff setback
Lula said dialogue with Trump could restore normal relations between Brazil and the United States.
Brazil's Lula calls for equality as Trump faces court tariff setback
Lula also stressed peace and cooperation during his visit to India for a summit. / Reuters
February 22, 2026

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday urged Donald Trump to treat all countries equally after the US leader imposed a 15 percent tariff on imports following an adverse Supreme Court ruling.

"I want to tell the US President Donald Trump that we don't want a new Cold War. We don't want interference in any other country, we want all countries to be treated equally," Lula told reporters in New Delhi.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court on Friday ruled six to three that a 1977 law Trump has relied on to slap sudden levies on individual countries, upending global trade, "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs".

Lula said he would not like to react to Supreme Court decisions of another country, but hoped that Brazil's relations with the United States "will go back to normalcy" soon.

The veteran leftist Brazilian leader is expected to travel to Washington next month for a meeting with Trump.

"I am convinced that Brazil-US relations will go back to normalcy after our conversation," Lula, 80, said, adding Brazil only wanted to "live in peace, generate jobs, and improve lives of our people".

RECOMMENDED

Ties between Brazil and the United States appear to be on the mend after months of animosity between Washington and Brasilia.

As a result, Trump's administration has exempted key Brazilian exports from 40 percent tariffs imposed on the South American country last year.

"The world doesn't need more turbulence, it needs peace," said Lula, who arrived in India on Wednesday to attend a summit on artificial intelligence.

On Saturday, India and Brazil agreed to boost cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths and signed a raft of other deals after a meeting between Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RelatedTrump raises US global tariff rate to 15% - TRT World
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate