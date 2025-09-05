Saudi Arabia and the UAE have joined a growing number of nations in imposing restrictions on the popular US-based gaming platform Roblox, citing child safety concerns.

According to Anadolu, the restrictions across the Gulf vary in scope – from operational limitations to partial bans and temporary suspensions pending review of concerns.

The gaming platform, which allows users to design and share their own games with others, has seen phenomenal growth in recent years often on the back of children who get easily hooked to games with names like Tower of Hell.

But Roblox has come under scrutiny as more and more parents are posting videos of adults showing up at the doorstep of homes to meet children they had befriended on the platform.

Saudi measures

Saudi state broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported on Thursday that the General Commission for Audiovisual Media ordered Roblox to disable both text and voice chats and enhance content monitoring.

Hattan Tawaili, head of the commission’s Electronic Games Department, said the suspension of chat functions is a temporary measure “to improve and develop regulatory tools to ensure user protection and strengthen a safe gaming environment.”

Roblox confirmed in a statement carried by Saudi media that it is “committed to the requirements of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media regarding content oversight and addressing violations inside the game.”

The company added that, after discussions with several Saudi government bodies, it pledged to “develop and enhance our capabilities in Arabic-language communication and content moderation.”

According to a 2024 report by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, Roblox ranked as the second-most downloaded mobile game in the kingdom.

UAE stance

In the UAE, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority announced on Thursday that new amendments have been introduced in cooperation with Roblox to enhance digital safety for users, particularly children.

The changes included “temporarily disabling some communication features, such as in-game chat, as part of precautionary measures to protect younger age groups,” according to a statement.

The amendments also involved improving Arabic-language content moderation, enhancing parental control tools, and introducing additional safety features.

The crackdown elsewhere

Kuwait’s Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority said in a statement on August 21 that it had blocked Roblox in the country.

The move was based on its legal mandate to protect users, particularly children, amid complaints from parents and officials over “unsafe practices, online exploitation, harmful behaviours, as well as inappropriate content and unsafe purchasing practices.”

The regulator stressed the suspension was temporary until negotiations with the company concluded and until Roblox committed to removing harmful content and ensuring adequate child protection.