US President Donald Trump has said he is working with House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to get a funding deal passed through the House and avoid another government shutdown.

Trump’s comments come as a partial US government shutdown has entered its third day, with uncertainty continuing over when Congress will resolve the 2026 budget deadlock.

Despite the impasse, Johnson has expressed confidence that lawmakers are close to an agreement.

"We'll get all this done by Tuesday; I'm convinced," Johnson said, describing a planned House vote on a Senate-backed deal to reopen the government as a "formality".

The House speaker, however, holds a razor-thin Republican majority and cannot afford to lose more than one vote from his party.

His margin narrowed further on Monday following the arrival of a Democrat elected in a Texas special election.

Stopgap measure

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations triggered by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which disrupted talks over new funding for the Department of Homeland Security.