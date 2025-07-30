Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied that any foreign leader mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their recent conflict, rejecting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington had brokered peace.

"No world leader asked us to stop the operation," Modi told parliament during a debate on "Operation Sindoor", the military campaign launched against Pakistan in May.

Modi did not mention Trump by name.

Since May 7, Trump and his administration have claimed nearly 30 times that the United States stepped in to prevent a full-scale war between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Islamabad has acknowledged Washington’s role, but New Delhi continues to deny it.

Brief conflict

The conflict was triggered by an April terror attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindus.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attackers, a charge which Islamabad rejected.

More than 70 people were killed on both sides during four days of intense fighting in May, before Trump announced a ceasefire.

"If I weren’t around, you’d have, right now, six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan," Trump said on Monday during a visit to Scotland.