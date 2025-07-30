INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
India’s prime minister says no world leader pushed for a ceasefire with Pakistan, despite Trump’s many claims since May that the US brokered peace between the rivals.
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. / Reuters
July 30, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied that any foreign leader mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their recent conflict, rejecting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington had brokered peace.

"No world leader asked us to stop the operation," Modi told parliament during a debate on "Operation Sindoor", the military campaign launched against Pakistan in May.

Modi did not mention Trump by name.

Since May 7, Trump and his administration have claimed nearly 30 times that the United States stepped in to prevent a full-scale war between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Islamabad has acknowledged Washington’s role, but New Delhi continues to deny it.

Brief conflict

The conflict was triggered by an April terror attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindus.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attackers, a charge which Islamabad rejected.

More than 70 people were killed on both sides during four days of intense fighting in May, before Trump announced a ceasefire.

"If I weren’t around, you’d have, right now, six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan," Trump said on Monday during a visit to Scotland.

RECOMMENDED

Modi, however, claimed it was Pakistan that pleaded for a halt.

"They felt the heat of our attacks," he said.

His statement came after Rahul Gandhi from the opposition Congress party challenged him to say, "inside the parliament that Donald Trump is lying."

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947.

Both countries claim it in full and have fought two wars and multiple conflicts over the territory.

The May fighting brought the rivals close to another war, but Trump publicly claimed credit for halting it — a version acknowledged by Islamabad but firmly rejected by New Delhi.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations