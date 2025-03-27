TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc defends judiciary amid Istanbul investigations
Yilmaz Tunc rejects claims of political interference in the legal actions against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and others, emphasising the independence of Türkiye’s judiciary and calling for international respect for the legal process.
March 27, 2025

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc addressed international media at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, rejecting claims that the recent legal actions against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and others were politically motivated.

Minister Tunc criticised attempts to portray the ongoing judicial investigations as politically driven, emphasising that Türkiye’s judiciary operates independently. "Since the beginning of the investigation, certain circles have tried to pressure judicial authorities without knowing the details of the case, attempting to frame the process as politically motivated. We reject these irresponsible statements," he said. "In a state governed by the rule of law, allegations of crimes must be addressed in court, not on the streets."

Tunc provided updates on two ongoing investigations launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, involving a total of 106 suspects, including Imamoglu. One case involves seven individuals accused of aiding a terrorist organisation, with three currently in custody and one under judicial control. The second case centers on allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and illegal data collection within a criminal organisation. Of the 106 suspects, 51 have been arrested, 41 placed under judicial supervision, and 14 remain at large.

The minister highlighted that the investigations rely on financial crime reports and inspector findings, dismissing accusations of political interference. "The judicial process will evaluate the allegations, defences, and evidence transparently, ensuring that the truth is fully revealed," he stated.

Tunc also criticised what he described as biased and double-standard approaches from international actors. "Unfortunately, some recent statements from the international community disregard the fundamental principle of the rule of law. We categorically reject such prejudiced attitudes toward Türkiye," he said, pointing out that political figures in many countries also face judicial scrutiny.

He called for patience and respect for Türkiye’s legal processes, urging European nations to adopt a balanced approach. "Respect for a country’s internal legal system is fundamental. We expect responsible behavior in awaiting the investigation’s outcome."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
