The United States is not in a position to provide enough missiles to the Gulf states and Ukraine to defend themselves, EU defence and space commissioner Andrius Kubilius has said.

"It's very clear that after Iranian crisis, if we can call it so, it became more urgent for us in Europe to ramp up production of air defence and anti-ballistic missiles," he said on Friday.

"Because Americans really will not be able to provide enough of those missiles, both for the Gulf countries, for American army itself, and also for Ukrainian needs."

Kubilius said Europe was facing a "huge challenge" in developing anti-missile defence.

The warning comes as Ukraine continues to face sustained Russian missile attacks, and Gulf states remain on high alert following repeated Iranian strikes on strategic infrastructure.