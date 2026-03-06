WORLD
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
The Middle East war has made it even more urgent for Europe to step up production of air defence and anti-ballistic missiles, EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius says.
EU commissioner Kubilius said Europe was facing a "huge challenge" in developing anti-missile defence. / Reuters
March 6, 2026

The United States is not in a position to provide enough missiles to the Gulf states and Ukraine to defend themselves, EU defence and space commissioner Andrius Kubilius has said.

"It's very clear that after Iranian crisis, if we can call it so, it became more urgent for us in Europe to ramp up production of air defence and anti-ballistic missiles," he said on Friday.

"Because Americans really will not be able to provide enough of those missiles, both for the Gulf countries, for American army itself, and also for Ukrainian needs."

Kubilius said Europe was facing a "huge challenge" in developing anti-missile defence.

The warning comes as Ukraine continues to face sustained Russian missile attacks, and Gulf states remain on high alert following repeated Iranian strikes on strategic infrastructure.

The concern is heightened by US missile shortages.

The United States reportedly is facing a shortage of key missile stocks, including Tomahawk land-attack missiles and SM-3 interceptors, amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

A senior US official said Washington anticipates a “major uptick” in attacks within the next 24 hours, while missile and interceptor reserves continue to deplete.

The Pentagon is also contending with limited Patriot missiles, as Ukrainian air defences have consumed a significant portion of the stockpile over four years of war with Russia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
