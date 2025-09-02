TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan: Türkiye stepping up efforts to strengthen China ties
Ankara has stressed that the Ukraine-Russia war can be resolved via negotiations, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan: Türkiye stepping up efforts to strengthen China ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara is making efforts to develop its relations with Beijing. / AA
September 2, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday noted China's awareness of Türkiye's regional importance and influence, adding that Ankara is making efforts to develop its relations with Beijing.

Erdogan's remarks came during his return flight from Tianjin, China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

About the recent Alaska summit between the US and Russian leaders, the Turkish president said that these talks are reasonable, stressing that only peace-oriented dialogue can end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ankara has, from the beginning, underlined that the Ukraine-Russia war can be resolved via negotiations, Erdogan said, adding: "Talks in Istanbul proved that this path is open."

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also urged turning the hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace into "solution-oriented approach and tangible results," stressing leadership-level involvement in the process.

Thanks to the Zangezur Corridor, peace will activate road, rail networks in the region, open border gates, and positively affect trade, many other sectors, Erdogan said on the latest agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

RelatedTRT World - Trains from China: How Middle Corridor positions Türkiye at the heart of Asia-Europe connectivity

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'