Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday noted China's awareness of Türkiye's regional importance and influence, adding that Ankara is making efforts to develop its relations with Beijing.

Erdogan's remarks came during his return flight from Tianjin, China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

About the recent Alaska summit between the US and Russian leaders, the Turkish president said that these talks are reasonable, stressing that only peace-oriented dialogue can end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ankara has, from the beginning, underlined that the Ukraine-Russia war can be resolved via negotiations, Erdogan said, adding: "Talks in Istanbul proved that this path is open."