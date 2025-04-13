BIZTECH
3 min read
Asian stocks surge, gold glitters after Trump tariff reprieve
Tech firms helped push Hong Kong more than two percent higher, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all well up as well.
00:00
Asian stocks surge, gold glitters after Trump tariff reprieve
Asian stocks rise on electronics tariffs exemption, gold hits new high / AP
April 13, 2025

Asian stocks have risen as trade war fears were tempered by Donald Trump's announcement of tariff exemptions for electronics, though the dollar weakened and safe-haven gold hit a fresh record amid fears the relief would be short-lived.

After the wild gyrations witnessed last week, markets on Monday got off to a relatively stable start following news Friday that the White House would exempt smartphones, semiconductors, computers and other devices from painful "reciprocal" levies.

The announcement provided a much-needed injection of optimism for investors who had been sent scurrying for the hills in the wake of the US president's tariff flip-flops and tit-for-tat measures by China.

All three main indexes on Wall Street finished solidly higher, helped by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the bank was prepared to step in to support financial markets.

And Asia followed suit, with tech firms helping push Hong Kong more than two percent higher, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all well up.

"After a period of chaotic price action, chinks of light poke through the forest canopy, providing a much-needed guide to the entities that price risk and liquidity for a living, which in turn may see liquidity conditions improve and a relative calm return to markets," said Chris Weston at Pepperstone.

New semiconductor tariff

However, Trump looked to temper the remarks Sunday, saying the exemptions had been misconstrued and writing on his Truth Social platform that "NOBODY is getting 'off the hook' especially not China, which, by far, treats us the worst!"

He said he would announce a new semiconductor tariff "over the next week".

His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, earlier said chip levies would likely be in place "in a month or two”

RECOMMENDED

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that protectionism "leads nowhere" and that a trade war would have "no winners", days after Beijing hit US goods with 125 percent duties, but suggested it would not retaliate further in the future.

Washington has ramped up tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent and excluded it from a 90-day pause of crippling levies the White House announced on Wednesday.

As well as fuelling a panic on stock markets, the uncertainty caused by Trump's trade policy has also hit the dollar amid concerns about the outlook for the world's top economy.

The greenback extended losses against its major peers Monday, with the euro at a three-year high and the Swiss franc at its strongest in 10 years.

Gold prices up

Treasuries also remain under pressure amid worries that China and other nations could dump their vast holdings, which could call into question the US position as a rock-solid haven.

And gold, a go-to asset of safety in times of turmoil, hit a new peak of $3,245.75 Monday, helped by the weaker dollar.

Concerns about the impact of the measures saw Boston Fed chief Susan Collins tell the Financial Times that officials would "absolutely be prepared" to deploy their various tools to help stabilise the financial markets if the need arose.

In a separate interview with Yahoo Finance, she said, "The higher the tariffs are, the more the potential slowdown in growth as well as elevation and inflation that one would expect."

She added that she expected inflation to rise "well above" three percent this year but saw no "significant" economic downturn.

Explore
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation