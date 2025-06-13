Authorities have begun investigating one of India’s worst aviation disasters after an Air India plane crashed a day earlier that killed all but one of the 242 passengers and crew onboard, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site.

On Friday, officials announced that the Indian government has launched an investigation, into the fatal crash of the London-bound Air India plane that came down in a in a residential area in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday.

Officials said most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a statement on the social media said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated the probe in line with global protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

A team from the US is expected in India to help with the probe. The National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and General Electric are all sending experts.

There was no update on retrieving the black boxes, the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, as authorities continued searching the crash site.

Akshay Dongardiv, national president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said medics had begun conducting DNA tests as grieving families gathered outside the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

One of India’s worst aviation disaster