AFRICA
3 min read
US will start 'working' to end Sudan war at Saudi crown prince's request — Trump
US President Trump says he will work to help end war in the African country after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to get involved in the matter.
US will start 'working' to end Sudan war at Saudi crown prince's request — Trump
"We've already started working on that," Trump says at Saudi investment conference. / AP
November 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he would start "working" on the war in Sudan, after visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to help end the conflict.

"His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan," Trump said at a Saudi-US business forum on Wednesday.

"It was not on my charts to be involved in, I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control," he added.

"But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room, Sudan. And we're going to start working on Sudan."

Since its outbreak in April 2023, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced nearly 12 million.

Washington has urged the warring parties to finalise a truce, while Trump's own Africa envoy Massad Boulos on Saturday told the AFP news agency the war in Sudan was the "the world's biggest humanitarian crisis."

But Trump himself has barely commented on it, focusing instead on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in his pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump says he has solved eight conflicts since returning to office in January.

RelatedTRT World - Saudi crown prince tours friendlier US Congress after lavish welcome by Trump at White House
RECOMMENDED

'There's a place on Earth called Sudan'

His promise to start working on the conflict reflects his close relationship with the de facto Saudi leader, whom he hosted at the White House for a lavish visit on Tuesday.

The Saudi crown prince believes Trump's direct pressure is needed to break a logjam in talks to end more than two and a half years of war, pointing to his work to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza last month, five people familiar with the matter said.

The Saudi de facto ruler appeared to appeal to the US president's view of himself as a peacemaker, according to Trump's account.

"He mentioned Sudan yesterday, and he said, 'Sir, you're talking about a lot of wars, but there's a place on Earth called Sudan, and it's horrible what's happening,'" Trump said.

For Saudi Arabia, a resolution to the conflict is linked to national security, with hundreds of kilometres of Sudanese coastline lying opposite the kingdom's Red Sea coast.

Trump said his administration began working on the issue half an hour after the crown prince explained its importance.

RelatedSudanese army, allies report major gains against RSF in North Kordofan - TRT World

Darfur states under RSF control

Following the RSF seizure of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last month, fighting between the paramilitary group and the Sudanese army has spread to new fronts, particularly to the Kordofan region in central and southern Sudan.

The group controls all five Darfur states, out of Sudan’s 18 states, while the main army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including Khartoum.

Darfur makes up about one-fifth of Sudan’s territory, but most of the country’s 50 million people live in army-held areas.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing