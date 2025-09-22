Divisions have grown inside Israel’s governing coalition over how to respond to a wave of international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to Israeli media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting earlier in the day, without including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir or Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to discuss Israel’s reaction to the decisions by Western countries, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

According to unnamed political sources cited by the outlet, allies of Ben-Gvir viewed the move as an effort to soften demands for extending Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. They and other far-right figures are pressing for tougher measures, including accelerating annexation plans and dismantling the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu, however, is said to favour a more cautious approach, aiming to preserve coalition stability and avoid further diplomatic fallout.