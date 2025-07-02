WORLD
Ukraine urges US to resume arms supply as Russia welcomes missile shipment pause
The US has temporarily halted deliveries of some air-defence missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine.
The US pause affects certain air defence munitions previously promised to Ukraine under the Biden administration. (Image: AI) / Others
July 2, 2025

Ukraine has called for the uninterrupted delivery of US military aid after Washington paused shipments of some air defence missiles and munitions, citing depleted American stockpiles. 

The move on Wednesday drew immediate reactions from both Kiev and Moscow, with the Kremlin hailing the decision as a step toward ending the war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stressed the “critical importance” of receiving previously approved US military aid, warning that delays could hinder its ability to protect civilians and frontline positions.

Russia, meanwhile, welcomed the reports of halted shipments.

“The fewer weapons are delivered, the sooner the conflict in Ukraine will end,” the Kremlin said, repeating its longstanding position that Western military support prolongs hostilities.

US shifts priorities

The US pause affects certain air defence munitions previously promised to Ukraine under the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon’s review, conducted under the Trump presidency, determined that stocks of some weapons had fallen to critically low levels and could not be replenished quickly enough without compromising US military readiness.

“This decision was made to put America’s interests first,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement. “The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran.”

The shipments are not cancelled but are delayed until US inventories can support both domestic needs and external commitments. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the reassessment was part of a broader recalibration of global defence priorities under Trump’s administration.

Since Russia’s full-scale military campaign in February 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with more than $66 billion in military aid, including long-range missiles, drones, and advanced air defence systems. 

The halt, though partial, introduces uncertainty into Ukraine’s supply chain at a time when battlefield dynamics remain volatile.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
